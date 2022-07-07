All Rhapsody Abilities in Apex Legends, Explained

Rhapsody is coming to Apex Legends Mobile in Season 2. The new season, which is called Distortion, along with the new legend is coming to Apex Legends Mobile on July 12. Here are all of Rhapsody’s abilities explained.

All of Rhapsody’s Abilities in Apex Legends Mobile Explained

Rhapsody is an extremely unique legend because she is the first to have a robot sidekick. Its name is Rowdy and it will undoubtedly tie into her kit. All of Rhapsody’s abilities are going to be music and rhythm-themed, which is fitting for her character. Though we don’t know much about Rhapsody’s abilities just yet, we can take some pretty good guesses thanks to the trailer.

It is safe to assume her passive is going to include her puppy companion, Rowdy, similar to Crypto’s drone. Though Rowdy likely won’t be controllable, his use as Rhapsody’s passive could be to track nearby enemies by amplifying their sounds or providing some sort of soundwave attack.

From the trailer, our guess for her tactical is that it is a frontal shield similar to Newcastle‘s in the main Apex Legends game. It is deployed from Rowdy, which means that it could be her passive, but that wouldn’t be our first guess.

And lastly, our guess for her ultimate is that she creates a massive soundwave that amplifies her and all of her teammates’ movement speed. This would be a highly effective ultimate that would essentially look like Seer’s ultimate but work like a better Mad Maggie ultimate.

What do you think Rhapsody’s abilities are going to be in Apex Legends Mobile? Are you excited to be getting a new character and a new map? Are you jealous because both Rhapsody and the new map aren’t coming to Apex Legends? So am I. Check out our Apex Legends Mobile page for all of the upcoming news.

Apex Legends Mobile is available on iOS and Android.