Apex Legends Season 14: Start Time, Early Patch Notes, Vantage Abilities, and More

Apex Legends Season 14 is right around the corner and we are getting a lot of new stuff including the new legend Vantage. With all of the new information from EA’s website and the new Stories from the Outlands trailer, there is a lot to spill about Apex Legends Hunted. Here is everything we know about Apex Legends: Hunted Season 14.

Apex Legends Season 14 Start Time

We know that Apex Legends Season 14 is called Hunted. We also know that the season color (for those that are interested in stuff like that like I am) is sea-foam green. The start date for Apex Legends: Hunted is Tuesday, August 9th, 2022.

Apex Legends Season 14 Vantage Abilities

Probably the most exciting part of new seasons in Apex Legends is the new legend. The legend we are getting is Vantage, a survivalist sniper who was raised on Págos, a brutal ice planet. Through several leaked and data mined information sources, we have a pretty good idea of what Vantage’s abilities are. Here are Vantage’s abilities in Apex Legends:

Passive: Sniper Kit Vantage gets information on her enemies when aiming down any long-range sights or unarmed ADS, like Seer. This includes the Legend’s name, shield level, team size, distance, and more.

Tactical: Echo Launch Much like Rhapsody, Vantage has a pet bat named Echo. Much like Newcastle’s movable shield, Echo can be ordered around the battlefield and Vantage can immediately launch to it.

Ultimate: Mark to Kill Like Rampart, Vantage’s ultimate is a gun—a sniper rifle in Vantage’s case. This sniper rifle has two shots and can scan enemies. If an enemy is hit, Vantage’s team gets 15% bonus damage on them.



Apex Legends Season 14 Early Patch Notes

Though no official patch notes have been released for Apex Legends, we do know that King’s Canyon is getting Reforged and there is a new Level Cap. The details for both King’s Canyon and the new Level Cap haven’t been revealed, but we will keep you updated when we know more.

Whether it is mainline Apex Legends or Apex Legends Mobile, we’ve got you covered on everything you need to know for both. When it comes to new seasons, new legends, new events, or anything else, be sure to check out Attack of the Fanboy for the latest details.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2022