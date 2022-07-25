All Vantage Abilities in Apex Legends Explained

Vantage is the newest legend in Apex Legends. Coming in Season 14, Apex Legends: Hunted, Vantage is looking to be an extremely unique and fun legend to play as. Though we have gotten a lot of her gameplay revealed from leakers and data miners, the details of Vatnage’s kit are yet to be ironed out and officially released. Here is everything we know about Vantage’s abilities right now in Apex Legends.

All Vantage Abilities in Apex Legends

As mentioned previously, we have known about Vantage and her abilities for some time now. So, although the official Vantage abilities have not been released, we can confidently say that these are her abilities. If anything changes, we will be sure to update this page with the correct abilities. Here are all Vantage abilities in Apex Legends:

Passive: Sniper Kit Vantage gets information on her enemies when aiming down any long-range sights or unarmed ADS, like Seer. This includes the Legend’s name, shield level, team size, distance, and more.

Tactical: Echo Launch Much like Rhapsody, Vantage has a pet bat named Echo. Much like Newcastle’s movable shield, Echo can be ordered around the battlefield and Vantage can immediately launch to it.

Ultimate: Mark to Kill Like Rampart, Vantage’s ultimate is a gun—a sniper rifle in Vantage’s case. This sniper rifle has two shots and can scan enemies. If an enemy is hit, Vantage’s team gets 15% bonus damage on them.



With such a unique legend, it is natural to want to know how to best play Vantage. While you should check out our article on that for more details, the best way to play Vantage is by keeping your distance from the enemy and striking when the time is right.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 25th, 2022