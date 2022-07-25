Apex Legends is getting Vantage next. Season 14, which will be called Apex Legends: Hunted, is right around the corner and we are excited to be getting a sniper legend. While she is definitely unique and could shake up the meta, there are certain legends that work better with Vantage than others. Here is the best team composition for Vantage in Apex Legends.

Best Team Composition for Vantage in Apex Legends

While Vantage has supportive abilities that focus on Recon and a bit of repositioning, Vantage is not a support legend, meaning she isn’t a great legend to throw into a team to make everyone better like a Seer, a Gibraltar, or a Valkyrie. Vantage is best when the team revolves around her and compliments her abilities.

That said, the best legends to use with Vantage are mobility legends like Octane, Pathfinder, Horizon, or even Valkyrie. With any of these legends, Vantage will be able to get useful information about enemies that are a distance away, hit them with her Mark to Kill ultimate, and push in quickly with her teammates’ movement abilities.

If this is done successfully, a perfect team with Vantage will be able to get tons of information on an enemy team from a safe distance and strike quickly to ensure the kill. Some other legends that will pair nicely with Vantage are Revenant because of his Death Totem ultimate and Crypto with his drone adding an extra layer of information and enemy control.

Vantage is a very exciting legend that brings a brand new playstyle to Apex Legends. She can get information from a safe distance, use her Echo Launch tactical to push enemies, secure teammates’ banners, and retreat, and use her Mark to Kill ultimate to add buffs to her team. If you’re interested in finding out more, check out our Apex Legends page.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.