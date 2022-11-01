Broken Moon is the brand new map introduced in Apex Legends Season 15. Every four seasons, Respawn puts a brand new map in Apex Legends. Since it is brand new, here are the best Broken Moon POIs to drop to in Apex Legends.

Where to Drop in Broken Moon Apex Legends

There are 16 POIs in Broken Moon. For reference, Storm Point, the biggest map so far in Apex Legends, has 18 POIS. The POIs are a lot larger in Broken Moon and they are tied together by zip rails.

Broken Moon is large and the POIs are pretty massive, which means that knowing the best place to drop can be challenging.

If you are looking to drop hot, Terraformer, Production Yard, and Cultivation are the best POIs to drop to. These POIs are huge and have large buildings, which is great for Catalyst’s passive, that many squads will feel comfortable looting and then shooting.

If you want a medium drop, try landing at the Eternal Gardens, the Divide, or the Core. These areas have smaller buildings that are still plentiful and full of shoot-out opportunities.

Lastly, if you are looking to have nobody around when you drop, consider Breaker Wharf or Backup Atmo. These POIs are on the edges of the map and, if you are lucky, not many squads will drop there.

Of course, the hotness of a POI will change based on the angle of the dropship. If you want to have no squads around, wait and drop at the last POI on the drop ship route.

There is not a bad POI to drop to in Broken Moon—just make sure to not land between POIs as you’ll find no loot and be easy pickings for squads that are zipping by.

Wherever you drop in Broken Moon, be sure to coordinate with your squad to secure the victory.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 1st, 2022