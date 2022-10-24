When Does Apex Legends Season 15 Begin? Release Date, New Catalyst Legend, and Everything New Know

Apex Legends Season 15 is close and we know the start time, the new Legend named Catalyst, the new map called Broken Moon, and more. With so much to cover, let’s just get right into it. Here is everything you need to know about Apex Legends Season 15.

Apex Legends Season 15 Start Time

Apex Legends Season 15 starts on November 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. PT/ 1:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. BST. Though we don’t know about too many patch notes so far, we do know that the Season 15 Battle Pass will be cybernetic themed, stickers are a brand new permanent cosmetic, and gifting is a thing.

Apex Legends Season 15 Legend Catalyst

Catalyst is the new Legend coming to Apex Legends Season 15. She was leaked very early and her abilities have seen a few tweaks. Catalyst is a Defensive Legend whose kit revolves around ferrofluid. Ferrofluid is a black substance that can block doors, eliminate scanning, and slow down her prey.

Catalyst looks to be an extremely fun legend that can keep the element of surprise and pounce when the time is right.

Apex Legends Season 15 Broken Moon

The new map is called Broken Moon and a new gameplay trailer has shown off what it will look like. It is said to be bigger than Storm Point but has fewer POIs. The POIs are said to be bigger and easier to traverse thanks to the rail system that exists all around the map.

Unlike Storm Point, Broken Moon looks to be a map that is easy to traverse. The focus on quality POIs will hopefully show in this new map and hopefully, it can compete with World’s Edge and Olympus.

As more information is known about Apex Legends Season 15, we will keep you updated. For now, continue enjoying the sniping meta with Vantage and prepare to see a slight meta change away from Seer and Bloodhound thanks to Catalyst’s abilities.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.