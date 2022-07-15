How to Get Heirloom Shards Fast in Apex Legends: Drop Rates, Prices, and More Details

Apex Legends has plenty of customization options to help you show off your favorite legend in the game. One of the rarest customization options is the legend’s heirlooms. Since the release of Apex Legends, the way you get heirlooms has changed quite a lot. While originally you would receive an heirloom directly from an apex pack, you now need to get heirloom shards to get your heirloom. Let’s go over how you can get heirloom shards so you can get your own heirloom in Apex Legends.

How to Get Heirloom Shards in Apex Legends

The only way to currently get heirloom shards in Apex Legends is to open apex packs. You can’t really farm heirloom shards as you can with legend tokens. While it is a random chance when you will get the heirloom shards you desire, you do have an idea of when you can expect them. You are guaranteed to get your heirloom shards within 500 apex packs. While this doesn’t sound hopeful, it is nice to know you will eventually get heirloom shards at some point when opening apex packs.

This counter will reset when you get your heirloom shards, so after you get your first batch, it can be up to 500 apex packs until you get your next batch of shards. You will get all 150 shards that you need to buy an heirloom when you unbox heirloom shards. This is because previously, you were given a random heirloom when you were opening packs. But with so many legends having heirlooms, the heirloom shards were introduced so you can pick the heirlooms that you want.

Although you are guaranteed to get heirloom shards within 500 apex packs, the chance to get heirloom shards out of an apex pack is low. Each pack has a 0.2% chance of containing heirloom shards. This percent does not increase with each apex pack but will remain static until the 500th pack you open without getting heirloom shards. Your odds of getting heirloom shards are the same on your first pack and your 499th pack. If you don’t get them on the 499th pack, the 500th pack will have the shards no matter what.

There is currently no way you can directly buy heirloom shards unless you count buying 500 apex packs as buying shards. When a new heirloom is added to the game, there is normally a collection event that occurs where you can buy 24 packs and be given the new heirloom. These packs are more expensive than regular apex packs, and you do not get heirloom shards when you buy them all. You only get the new heirloom that is being added with the collection event.

Maybe at some point in the future, the ability to directly buy heirloom shards will be added to Apex Legends. If it is added the pricing will most likely be comparable to the price of buying heirlooms from the collection events. If you need any more help with Apex Legends make sure to check out our other guides.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile, Nintendo Switch, and PC.