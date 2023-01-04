Apex Legends Seer’s Heirloom: What is it and How to Get it

Apex Legends has always had Heirlooms which are the biggest way to flex your favorite Legend to others. With the new Spellbound Collection Event, Seer’s Heirloom is being introduced. It is called “Showstopper” and does look pretty sweet. Here is what Seer’s Heirloom is and how to get it in Apex Legends.

How to Unlock Seer’s Heirloom “Showstopper” in Apex Legends

Coming in right after the introduction of Loba’s Heirloom, Seer is finally getting his Heirloom. Seer is a very divisive Legend in Apex Legends — some people hate him and demand he get nerfed and others love him and think he is very fun to play. Wherever you stand on the Seer debate, he is getting a new Heirloom called “Showstopper.”

Seer’s “Showstopper” Heirloom is a unique melee weapon that is two half-moon hand blades. As a reminder, Heirlooms are for looks only, they don’t allow Seer or any other legend with an Heirloom to deal more damage.

There are only two ways to unlock Seer’s “Showstopper” Heirloom: buy every cosmetic in the Spellbound Collection Event or spend 150 Heirloom Shards to acquire it. Getting every limited-time cosmetic during the Spellbound Collection Event will cost you 16,800 Apex Coins which is roughly USD $160.

Since getting Heirloom Shards comes down to luck of the draw, you may be tempted to spend the $160 required to get all the Spellbound Collection Event cosmetics to immediately unlock Seer’s Heirloom. That choice is yours to make and there is no shame in it, especially if you love Seer and use him often.

That is what Seer’s Heirloom is and how to get it in Apex Legends. Simple as that. Though each Apex Legends Heirloom is great and cool looking, we wish there was some way to less expensive and easier way to acquire them. For now, this is what we have to deal with.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023