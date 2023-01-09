Apex Legends New Legend Ballistic in Season 16: Leaks, Abilities, and More

It has been leaked and rumored that Ballistic is the name of the new legend coming to Apex Legends Season 16. As all leaks and rumors go, take this one with a grain of salt as nothing is confirmed as true until Respawn themselves hint at or reveal the upcoming legend themselves. With that said, data miners and leakers have been right numerous times in the past which means that Ballistic is coming, whether it is in Season 16 or not. Here’s everything we know about Ballistic in Apex Legends.

All Ballistic Abilities in Apex Legends

Though we aren’t getting cross progression in Apex Legends Season 16 (at this point, odds are we never will), Ballistic, who was once named Caliber, will most likely be the new legend. We have a character render of Ballistic, a set of abilities, and some early dev gameplay of the new legend. Let’s get to what has been rumored to be Ballistic’s abilities.

Passive – Weapon Sling

Ballistic has a passive called Weapon Sling. This ability allows Ballistic to carry a third weapon much like Rampart’s Sheila, but Ballistic will be able to carry any weapon available in the game in his Weapon Sling. While this can be extremely powerful, the slung weapon can’t have attachments.

Tactical – Smart Bullet

Ballistic’s tactical is called Smart Bullet and it is a projectile that, when an enemy is hit, forces enemy weapons to overheat. Essentially, Smart Bullet forces all enemy weapons to act like an L-Star. Also, if the enemy’s weapon does overheat, they take damage.

Ultimate – Weapon Enhancer

Lastly, Ballistic has an ultimate called Weapon Enhancer. This ability buffs all nearby teammates with faster reloads, unarmed movement speed, and infinite ammo. While active, Ballistic’s sling weapon is equipped and upgraded to gold.

The current leaked Ballistic abilities seem pretty broken, especially his ultimate, which leads us to believe that these abilities will get tweaked before he actually launches into the game.

There has been a lot of talk that Apex Legends Season 16 could be the season of reworks and fixes and, for the first time in forever, a season without a legend introduced. If this is the case, then we can likely expect Ballistic to enter the Apex games in Season 17, but again, this is all just speculation.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023