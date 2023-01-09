Does Apex Legends Have Cross Progression?

Cross progression, otherwise known as cross save, is a feature in Apex Legends that fans have been begging Respawn for for years. If you are unfamiliar with the term, cross progression is a feature in games that allows players to seamlessly transfer their in-game progression to other platforms. For example, if you normally play Apex Legends on your PlayStation 5 and wanted to play it on your Steam Deck because you are away for the holidays, that would only be possible with cross progression.

When Will Apex Legends Get Cross Progression?

Spoiler alert, Apex Legends does not have cross progression. Instead of giving fans what they have been asking for for years, Respawn is hard at work delivering us new Heirlooms that cost USD $160 and the ability to gift to other players. While other battle royale live-service games like Fortnite have cross progression, Apex Legends is lagging behind and it has been wearing fans down.

Back toward the end of 2021, a game developer at Respawn tweeted that one of the goals of 2022 was cross progression. While tweets aren’t official declarations made by Respawn itself, it is sad knowing that there is still no new news about cross progression.

With each new event in Apex Legends, fans get more and more frustrated with the lack of care Respawn has for the complaints that the game is receiving and has been receiving for a long time. What makes this situation worse is that Apex Legends is genuinely one of the best live-service FPS games on the market right now. Fans are torn between playing a fun game that they love and supporting a company that actively ignores their requests.

It’s a sticky situation and one that feels easy to solve. Though I am not a game developer and won’t pretend to know how hard or easy it is to implement a feature like cross progression, you’d think that after a year or two they could figure it out or at least give fans an official date for when they can expect it.

To sum it all up, sadly, Apex Legends still does not have cross progression. If, and hopefully when, an update finally comes, we’ll keep you updated. For now, you can look forward to knowing when Season 15 ends.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023