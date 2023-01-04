When Does Apex Legends Season 15 End?

Whether you are getting a little burnt out from Respawn not listening to their fans or are just ready for a new chapter, Apex Legends Season 15 is coming to a close. Since we are more than halfway through Season 15, many are wondering when it ends and when Season 16 will begin. Here is exactly that in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Season 15 End Date

With the new Spellbound Collection Event marking what will likely be the last event in Apex Legends Season 15, the end of Apex Legends Eclipse is nigh. The end date for Apex Legends Season 15 is February 14, 2023, right on Valentine’s Day.

Apex Legends Season 16 Start Date

With Apex Legends Season 15 ending on February 14, 2023, seasons past lead us to believe that Apex Legends Season 16 will start on the same day, February 14, 2023. There will be a few hours of maintenance downtime where Apex Legends Chapter 15 will shut down and Season 16 will start.

The standard reset time for Apex Legends is Tuesday at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET. That said, we can expect Season 15 to end around that time and Season 16 to begin a few hours after.

Like every season, there have been rumors circulating on who the new legend will be, if we will even get a legend at all, if loads of enticing limited-time events will enter the game, or if this is the TLC season. Nothing has been confirmed or denied, but any of those mentioned rumors could come true.

Ballistic seems to be the most popular and prominent leaked legend for Apex Legend Season 16. Similar to how Fuse is built for damage, Ballistic is said to carry three weapons and pack a punch. However, these are just rumors, so keep your eyes and ears peeled for more info to come. For now, you can check out Seer’s new Heirloom.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023