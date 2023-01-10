Respawn Introduces 10 “Welcome Challenges” to Help New Players Learn Apex Legends

If you’ve always wanted to get into Apex Legends, there has never been a better time than during the Spellbound event. Though the free cosmetic reward tracker on offer is nice for new and returning players, the reason now is a great time to get into Apex Legends is because Respawn is introducing 10 “Welcome Challenges” into the game to help new players understand how to play the game.

In the Spellbound patch notes and bug fixes, Respawn slyly snuck in the fact that 10 new “Welcome Challenges” are now available for new players. Though it wasn’t revealed what these 10 challenges are, the fact that Respawn is trying something to get new players acclimated to the fast-paced nature of Apex Legends is a step in the right direction.

These 10 new “Welcome Challenges” will likely help new players learn how to use legends’ abilities, heal properly, and use the wide array of weapons. If you are a new player, you can also, starting now, create your own private matches for you and your friends to play around in.

It is a weird time to be getting into something the majority of people are upset with because of missing features like cross progression, but the game is genuinely fun and one of the best battle royale experiences to date. If you are new to Apex Legends or have always wanted to get into the game, don’t let the burnout of other players drag you down.

Easily the most welcoming mode in Apex Legend is Control. While it is currently a limited-time mode that comes and goes, hopefully, Respawn hears the community’s wants and keeps Control around for good. Only time will tell as we look forward to Season 16 and the potential new legend.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023