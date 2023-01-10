Apex Legends Spellbound Reward Tracker: All Free Cosmetics Available in Spellbound Event

As is the case with every event in Apex Legends, the Spellbound event has a reward tracker that every player has access to. That’s right, you won’t have to spend USD $160 like you might for Seer’s new Heirloom to access these free cosmetic rewards. If you’re too cheap for the new Apex Legends Spellbound event skins, definitely take advantage of the reward tracker items.

All Apex Legends Spellbound Reward Tracker Cosmetics

During the Spellbound event, there are four free cosmetics up for grabs. As mentioned earlier, every single player, regardless of whether they own the Season 15 Battle Pass or not, will have access to the reward tracker.

To earn points toward the reward tracker, all you have to do is complete the Spellbound event challenges. Completing these challenges will earn you points toward your Battle Pass and the event tracker. You can earn up to 1,600 points a day which means you’ll be able to finish the event tracker in at least four days.

The first cosmetic is a weapon charm that looks like an enchanted spell book. This will only take 1,500 points to get which means you can earn it on the first day. The second cosmetic, and arguably the best one, is a Lifeline skin. This skin requires 3,000 points and features a green-and-white aesthetic.

The third free cosmetic on the Spellbound reward tracker is a weapon skin for the Eva-8. This weapon skin is white and has teal accents. You’ll need 3,500 points to get it. Lastly, you’ll get a Prowler weapon skin if you get all 5,000 points.

Once you’ve unlocked the Prowler skin at 5,000 points, you’ll have unlocked every cosmetic on the reward tracker. You can feel proud of yourself that you got something from Respawn for free! With that done, you might want to check out when Season 15 ends and who the Season 16 Legend is rumored to be.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023