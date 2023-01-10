How to Create, Join, and Play Private Matches in Apex Legends

With the new Spellbound event and a few extra updates with the weekly reset, Respawn has officially made it possible for everyone to create, join, and play their own private matches in Apex Legends. Though we still don’t have useful features like cross progression, at least we now have the ability to host and join private matches. What does this mean and how does it work, you ask? You’ve come to the right place. Here is how to join, create, and play private matches in Apex Legends.

Apex Legends Private Matches Explained

As mentioned earlier, today, on January 10, 2023, Respawn has implemented the ability for all players to create, join, and play in private matches. Before, only certain content creators and streamers could create their own private matches. Tournaments, fun game modes like hide-and-seek, practicing the best rotations, and much more can be accomplished in custom lobbies.

To create a private match in Apex Legends, all you need to do is log into Apex Legends and select the game mode button in the bottom left corner. You should see two tabs at the top that give you the option of public matches and private matches. Select the private match tab, create a code for your private match, and press begin. Make sure you save the code so that others can join your game.

If you are looking to join a private match in Apex Legends, whether it be with your friends, in a local tournament, or for whatever reason, you first need the code for the specific private match. Exactly like how you create a private match, open the private match tab and instead of pressing create, enter in the code for the custom lobby you want to join and then press begin.

If you have the right code, you’ll launch into the private match and be able to begin having fun in your own way. Private matches have the ability to really inject some much-needed fun back into Apex Legends. While you’re waiting for your buddies to ready up, why not check out Ballistic, the rumored legend coming in Season 16.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023