Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes and Bug Fixes

The Apex Legends Spellbound event is live now and with it comes some patch notes and bug fixes. Before getting to that, know that the Control LTM is back and on Storm Point: Barometer, World’s Edge: Lava Siphon, Olympus: Hammond Labs. Okay, now back to the action. Here are all of the game mode changes, patch notes, and bug fixes coming to Apex Legends with the Spellbound event.

All Patch Notes in Apex Legends Spellbound Event

When events happen, it isn’t out of the ordinary to see Respawn kick out some patch notes and bug fixes. Luckily for us, the Spellbound event doesn’t bring only cool skins but also new features like private matches and additional tweaks. To stay in the know, here are all of the game mode changes, patch notes, and bug fixes.

Apex Legends Spellbound Game Mode Updates

Join In Progress extended further into match ( Matchmaking will try to fill empty player slots until 1 team has a score of 625 or there is a score difference of 300 between the teams)

Players that join a match in progress get some helpful boosts for their first spawn: Skip the first spawn wave Spawn with Purple Armor and Helmet Get a full Ratings Tier ( Purple Weapons and an Ultimate Charge)

Added new end-of-match XP reward to Control (150 XP for completing a match).

If a team is losing by a score of 62 or more, they skip spawn waves.

Added Distance Indicator on the MRB in-world Icon.

Added Time Remaining Indicator on the MRB spawn point Map Icon.

Display a hint message when MRB placement is not possible explaining why placement is failing (too close to friendly or enemy Home Base, too close to a Zone).

Bloodhound clues clean up after 30 secs instead of 90 secs.

Clean up Bloodhound clues when the player that left them behind dies (except for the player death clue).

Some more spawn tuning to further try to prevent players from spawning close to enemies.

Set the Inventory Tab as the default ( instead of Scoreboard ) when accessing menus during gameplay.

Updates to Loadouts in the Loadout Selection Menu based on Weapon Meta Changes

Apex Legends Spellbound Patch Notes

Crafting Rotation

G7 Scout enters the crafter

C.A.R. SMG enters the crafter

Spitfire returns to the floor

Peacekeeper returns to the floor

Anvil Receiver Hop-Up

Limb damage multiplier reduced to 0.75 (was 0.9)

Flatline damage reduced to 39 (was 43)

R301 damage reduced to 32 (was 35)

G7 Scout

Damage reduced to 32 (was 34)

Prowler Burst PDW

Damage increased to 15 (was 14)

Sentinel

Now requires 1 shield cell to Energize (was 2)

Apex Legends Spellbound Bug Fixes

Fixed mirage decoys not showing shield regen fx when near a Wattson Pylon or in Control or Gun Game modes.

10 new Welcome Challenges added to help new players learn Apex.

New “Apex 101” badge reward for completing all 10 Welcome Challenges.

Changing characters in the Firing Range now has a smoother third-person transition.

Fixed rare issue with Mobile Respawn Beacon sometimes spawning the Dropship out of bounds.

Fixed issue with ability previews when entering Phase Portals.

Doors now always appear as damaged when they’re one melee attack away from being destroyed.

Caustic Town Takeover loot canisters now behave more reliably in Control Mode.

Reduced the VFX of Caustic’s gas flash.

Fixed rare client crash with IMC Armories.

Fixed the raven in Bloodhound’s Niflheim Hundr skin to appear as white more reliably.

DirectX 12 beta: added support for the Brightness slider in all Display Modes.

DirectX 12 beta: Fixed crash with setting.mat_backbuffer_count “0” in videoconfig.txt settings. Note that Apex Legends running in DirectX 11 (DX11) requires the operating system to use an additional buffer for compositing, which was not counted in mat_backbuffer_count. DX12 includes that required buffer in mat_backbuffer_count, so DX12 in full-screen mode with “1” will be just as low latency as DX11 with “0”.

Fixed issue where Crypto could inspect while using their drone removing the HUD.

Fixed issue where the lobby tabs would enter an unresponsive state after changing resolution on PC.

Adjusted hold and tap logic for controller players viewing weapons in Loadouts to be more responsive.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, IOS, Android, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023