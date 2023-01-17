Where to Find Ch 7 Secure Records Room in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

There are many locks and many keys in Warzone 2 DMZ and one of the trickier ones to find is the Ch 7 Secure Records Room. Whether you are looking to complete a mission or just want to use the random key you found, here is where to find the Ch 7 Secure Records Room in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Ch 7 Secure Records Room Location

If you can’t quite find the Ch 7 Secure Records Room in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ve come to the right place. When you get the key for Ch 7 Secure Records Room, which is the only way you’ll be able to open it once you find it, you’ll likely be prompted to find the room in C5. The bad news about this is C5 on the map covers almost all of Al MAzrah City which makes finding this room especially hard.

To make your search for the Ch 7 Secure Records Room easier, check out the image above. As you can see, the room is located on the northeast side of Al Mazrah City. Once you are near the building, you’ll need to head inside, use the elevator to get to the top floor, and then use your key to get into the Ch 7 Secure Records Room.

Inside, you’ll likely find weapons caches if you are lucky, or maybe just a few GPUs and other computer parts. Whatever you score when getting into the Ch 7 Secure Records Room, you can now exfil knowing that you are about to get a lot of XP or you can sell all of your newly earned valuables to buy a precision airstrike. Whatever you do next, we’re glad this Warzone 2 DMZ location guide could help.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023