Are you wondering where to buy a precision airstrike in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ so you can complete the Death From Above tier 2 mission for the White Lotus faction? We don’t blame you because it can be highly frustrating to find a buy station that offers a precision airstrike and know where and when to use it without dying. Don’t worry, though. We have tips and tricks for you that should make this less frustrating. Here is everything that you need to know about where to buy a precision airstrike in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to Buy Precision Airstrike in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

A precision airstrike will cost you 12,000, and we recommend that you complete Radiation Contracts until you have enough money to purchase two precision airstrikes, making completing Death from Above easier. Now, remember that not all buy stations will sell precision airstrikes, and there is a bit of randomness to them. However, players have reported the below two Buy Stations will consistently sell precision airstrikes, so head to these locations:

Al Bagra Fortress

Al Malik Airport

You now have precision strikes, great, so what do you do with them? The quest is still tricky because you must survive to deploy them and get ten kills with them. Here is the best strategy that players have reported the most success with. With your two precision airstrikes, you will want to wait in the chopper until the end of the match, where the last exfil is at an outdoor dock. Deploy both precision airstrikes, and you should get all ten kills required to complete the Death From Above mission. Congratulations you have now earned the following rewards:

Stronghold Keycard

+7500 Experience Points

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 9th, 2023