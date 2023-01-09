Are you wondering how many mission tiers there are in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ? The hit DMZ mode is an extraction-based / shooter looter mode for the popular Warzone 2.0 game, where you drop into the Al Mazrah map to complete specific missions provided to you by factions. Once the mission objectives have been met, you must survive an extraction process. These missions are broken into different tiers that denote their difficulty and rewards provided to you upon completion. Here is everything you need to know about the many mission tiers in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

How Many Mission Tiers are There in Warzone 2.0 DMZ?

There are 5 mission tiers in Warzone 2.0 DMZ. These missions are listed in the game using the following formats:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

Tier 5

Those 5 mission tiers are spread between three different factions from which you can get missions. Legion Tier 1 missions are unlocked by default, and you will unlock additional tiers and factions as you progress through the game. Here are the three factions in Warzone 2.0 DMZ:

Legion: Tier 1 missions are unlocked by default and are considered to be easy in difficulty

Tier 1 missions are unlocked by default and are considered to be easy in difficulty White Lotus: Unlocked when you complete Tier 1 missions for the legion faction and are considered to be medium in difficulty

Unlocked when you complete Tier 1 missions for the legion faction and are considered to be medium in difficulty Black Mous: Unlocked when you complete Tier 2 missions for the White Lotus faction and are considered to be hard in difficulty

You must accept a faction mission from the Faction Mission Select menu (located next to the match button) before you begin a DMZ match, which is different than World Activities and Contracts. You cannot select one once you begin a match, and you will not be able to complete more than one mission in a single match.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

