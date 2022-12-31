How to Complete the Good Fortune Mission in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

The Good Fortune mission is one of the many missions that you will come across in the Warzone 2.0 DMZ mode. As a part of this mission, you will have to drop into a particular area and then exfiltrate with a very specific piece of hardware.

The DMZ mode is a rather interesting mode in Call of Duty Warzone 2. While survival is the basic focus of the overall mode, you get to participate in a plethora of side missions in this mode. That said, here’s how you can complete the Good Fortune mission in the DMZ mode in Warzone 2.

Good Fortune DMZ Warzone 2 Mission Walkthrough

The objective of this mission is very simple. You will have to make your way into Room 302 of the Sawah Hotel. Once you’re inside, you will have to pick up the golden .50 GS and exfiltrate with it. If you manage to do this successfully, you will be rewarded with a hefty amount of XP and a weapon blueprint in Warzone 2.

To complete this quest, you will first have to make your way to Sawah Hotel. This hotel can be found in the southwestern region of the map. This area is waterlogged, but you will be able to make your way into the hotel on foot. On the northeastern side of the building, there should be a ladder. Scale that ladder and make your way onto the roof. The building is encircled in red on the map below.

Once on the roof, there should be an open skylight right beside you the moment you step off the ladder. Drop into the room through this skylight, and then make your way to the door. To successfully complete the Good Fortune mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, you will first have to unlock the deadbolt from the inside. Once you’ve done that, you will then need to loot the golden .50 GS in the room and then safely exfiltrate with it.

While it sounds fairly simple, you will have to keep a few things in mind while attempting to complete this mission.

There is no key to room 302, so you will have to unlock it from the inside. If you don’t unlock the room, looting the .50 GS won’t suffice.

In case you see the skylight boarded up, then you’re out of luck. In such cases, the Sawah hotel is a designated stronghold, and you will have to try and complete this mission in another match.

That’s all you need to know about the Good Fortune Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Have fun completing it soldier! Here are some guides to the Medical Mule mission and where you can find Building 21 on Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 31st, 2022