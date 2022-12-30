How to unlock room 302 in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Completing the faction mission in Warzone 2‘s DMZ mode is the main draw for many players. They each have their own short storyline for you to follow and have you running all over the map collecting items for them. One such mission that is giving a lot of players trouble at the moment is opening room 302 and extracting with the golden .50 GS. Let’s go over how you open room 302 in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How To Open Room 302 in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

To being with, you will want to make your way to the Sawah Hotel in the Sawah Village. This can be found in the South West corner of the map, just look for the sunken village. Make sure not to confuse this with the Sarwana Hotel, as they are two very different locations.

Be careful as you approach the hotel, as it can sometimes be designated as a stronghold which will place a lot of heavily armored enemies in and around it. Even if it is not a stronghold, there will be plenty of AI guarding the town that you might want to clear out first.

Once you are sure the area is clear, you will want to make your way to the roof of the hotel. This is because, despite the quest telling you to unlock the hotel room, there is no key in the game for it. This does make the quest a bit easier since you don’t need to hunt down a key like the Enfer backroom key to complete it.

Since there is no key, we need another way into the room. Luckily, since the room is on the top floor of the hotel, we can drop into it. This is why you need to make your way to the roof of the hotel. You can do this by either taking the ladder around the back of the hotel or taking the stairs on the top floor to the roof.

Once on the roof, you will want to head to the North West corner of the building and drop in through the skylight in that corner. This will get you right into the room and you can then work on the next step of the quest. Inside the room, you will want to look around and find the golden .50 GS on the floor and take it with you.

All that’s left now is to open the door from the inside and extract with the pistol on you in some way. This makes the mission much easier than the Medical Mule mission. However, it is easy to be confused since the objective tells you to unlock the door and not to drop in from above.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022