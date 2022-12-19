How To Complete The Medical Mule Mission in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Gamers hopping into another exciting round of DMZ may find that there is more than meets the eye. In the newest Call of Duty Warzone 2 mode, players will need to cooperate with their team to complete missions and earn plenty of rewards for doing it.

However, as players hit the open-world running, there may be a few missions that leave players scratching their heads. The Medical Mule option is one of these, where gamers will need to deliver medical supplies to a particular location. Let’s find out what we need to do, and the best way to make this happen without losing a few members of the squad on the way.

How To Complete “Medical Mule” in Modern Warfare 2

Players will find the quest available shortly after starting up DMZ, and they’ll need to complete 3 main objectives. Starting off, players will need to deliver 20 Stims to a particular dead drop, alongside an additional 10 Emergency Rations. The final part of this mission requires players to extract 5 Self Revives, which sounds a bit easier than it is.

Thankfully, players will not need to do all of this in one game, so the option to deliver these medical supplies can be taken care of throughout a few runs in this mode. Players will want to ensure they’re checking every Medical Cabinet and shelf around, so they’ll be able to start stocking up on these items. Players will be able to horde a fair few of these in their backpacks, so start packing now.

Once players have amassed enough supplies, they’ll need to head toward the D6 Sector of the map to find a specific dumpster to drop these supplies into. Near the Sa’id City Mall, players will find a gray dumpster that is outlined in white once players hover over it. They’ll be able to drop these medical supplies here to complete this part of the mission. Just keep filling it until these two are checked off.

To obtain Self Revives, players will have a few different options available to start obtaining these. Players can find these throughout the world in First Aid Caches and Medical Safes, by completing missions for Faction Generals or purchased from Buy Stations for $7,500. Once five of these have been obtained, players will have completed this mission and receive the 556 Icarus and 10,000 XP for their troubles.

DMZ is an interesting new take on the Call of Duty formula, and giving players the ability to play through this mode with friends makes the adventure much more exciting. Players will want to ensure that they know where to find all of the keys currently available in this game, so they’ll never run into an issue with locked boxes. Just make sure to not waste much time looking for Building 21!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022