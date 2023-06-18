Best Places to Find AFAKs in Warzone DMZ

June 18th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Image: Attack of the Fanboy.

As part of the Medical Mule White Lotus mission on Warzone DMZ, players will be tasked with collecting a total of 5 Advanced First Aid Kits (or AFAKs) and then delivering them, as well as a few Self Revives and Revive Pistols to the Zarqwa Hydroelectric Dead Drop. But is easier said than done, right? Now, to help you complete the mission and increase your White Lotus rank in the game, here are the best places to find AFAKs in Warzone DMZ.

Warzone DMZ AFAK Locations: Best Places to Find AFAKs in Warzone DMZ

Like all medical tools or related items in the game, the best places to find AFAKs in Warzone DMZ are the medical facilities scattered around the Al Mazrah map. Once in the facilities, you will be able to find the items either lying around or inside the First aid Kits featured in the rooms and hallways. Just remember, like everything else in DMZ, whether or not the areas will feature the items is up to luck.

You can check out the location of all Medical Centers part of the Al Mazrah map, as well as the visual of the First Aid Kits, below.

The medical facilities will be easily recognizable as they will all have the same structure and paint job. You can check out the visual of the buildings below.

The Best AFAK Farm Route in Warzone DMZ

We were able to easily and quickly find from 4 to 6 AFAKs in Warzone DMZ by heading to the Medical Center located on Mawizeh Marshland and then heading to the ones located both on and east of the Al Sharim Pass area.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2: Warzone DMZ on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on June 18th, 2023

