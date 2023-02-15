Where to Find Self Revive on Ashika Island in DMZ

Though we were promised easier enemies in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2, the enemies are still pretty difficult, which means having a self revive is still essential. You can’t deploy into DMZ with a self revive — you need to find one the hard way. Luckily for you, you have us, so it’s much less of a hard way.

All Ashika Island Self Revive Locations in Warzone 2 DMZ

Especially if you are a DMZ solo player, having a self revive is extremely important, necessary even. Since Ashika Island is the shiny new map, you’ll need to know where you can quickly get a self revive so you can pick yourself back up after getting knocked while trying to complete the Cashier mission.

Though it will always come down to RNG, the best place to look for self revives is in first aid kits. First aid kits are found at eye level in kitchens and bathrooms. You may find a self revive or a revive pistol, which is equally good.

A guaranteed place to find a first aid kit is on the second story of the west side of the main building at Beach Club. There aren’t usually enemies near this building at first, so go in, and look for the first aid kit in the kitchen.

You will spawn into Ashika Island at different places, so there’s no guarantee that you’ll be close to Beach Club when you start. However, there are usually duffel bags with good loot and possibly a bathroom nearby that has a first aid kit. Be sure to look around your starting area before heading out.

First aid kits can be found all over Ashika Island, so stay vigilant. Hopefully more sooner than later, you’ll stumble upon a self revive and be able to last a bit longer during your DMZ run.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023