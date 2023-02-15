Warzone 2 DMZ Cashier Mission Guide: Where to Open a Cash Register

After unlocking access to all the White Lotus missions, one of the first missions in Warzone 2 DMZ you need to complete is called Cashier. This mission has a few requirements that can definitely be tricky to figure out. For that reason, here is how to complete the Cashier mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to Open a Cash Register in DMZ

Knowing how to open a cash register is the easy part — the hard part is knowing where to look. This part of the Cashier missions is much easier to complete in Al Mazrah since there are tons of safe cash registers to find and loot.

However, you can still complete this section of Cashier on Ashika Island. The easiest place to find cash registers on Ashika Island is the Beach Club kiosks. At the individual stands, you’ll see many cash registers that you can open and take the cash from.

How to Aquire $10,000 in Cash in DMZ

Another step in the Cashier mission in DMZ is to acquire $10,000 cash. This can be done over many different deployments, so don’t feel like you have to get it all in one go.

The quickest and easiest way to get a lot of cash in DMZ is to complete contracts. Contracts always award you cash, which means you can complete this mission alongside the Make Contact mission.

Another way to get a lot of cash quickly in DMZ is to loot safes. Safes are harder to find and hard to protect, but if you can pull it off, you’ll walk away with a lot of cash and a great weapon.

How to Exfiltrate from a Deployment in DMZ

The last step in the Cashier mission in DMZ is to exfiltrate, or exfil. This is the only way to successfully leave a match of DMZ with your cash and weapons.

To exfil successfully in DMZ, all you need to do is open your tac-map, ping the blue person entering a door symbol, which is the exfil symbol, and go to that location. Once there, call in the extraction helicopter.

You’ll need to wait for the chopper to get to you, so hunker down and use proximity chat to negotiate a deal. When the chopper has arrived, jump into it, wait for the timer to end, and stay in the helicopter as it leaves.

And just like that, you’ve completed the Cashier mission in DMZ. You are one step closer to unlocking the Legion missions.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023