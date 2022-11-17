How to Exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ

There are a lot of things in the new Warzone 2 DMZ mode that aren’t explained, and one of the major features is Exfil. This game mode places you alone, or with a squad of up to two other players, in Al Mazrah. You’re free to do whatever you want but how do you leave safely? Here is what Exfil is in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to do it.

Exfil in Warzone 2 DMZ Explained

The only successful way to leave a DMZ match in Warzone 2 is to Exfil. when you launch into a DMZ match, you’ll be able to complete Contracts for cash or even try to complete the Storm the Stronghold mission. However, if you don’t Exfil in time, you will lose everything you came into the DMZ match with.

To reiterate, in Warzone 2 DMZ, if you die or quit the game, you’ll lose all of the gear, weapons, and cash you entered and collected during that DMZ match. The only way to keep all of your stuff is to Exfil.

Now that you know what Exfil is in Warzone 2 DMZ, you need to know how to do it. There are a handful of Exfil spots scattered around the map. To find one, open your tac-map and look for the blue stick figure exiting a door icon.

You’ll know you’ve found the Exfil spot when you see green smoke. When you’re close to the green smoke, you’ll see a button prompting you to call in the Exfil chopper. Once you’ve done that, lay low and avoid enemy teams.

Once the chopper is there, you’ll have 30 seconds to enter it. Once your entire squad has jumped in, you’ll have five seconds before the chopper takes off. Stay in the chopper and you’ll successfully exit the Warzone DMZ match. You’ll be rewarded with XP and be able to keep all of your contraband weapons.

Make sure to listen to the intercom voice because sometimes it will tell you that an Exfil spot isn’t available. If that is the case, then the radiation circle is probably expanding. As the timer runs out, a final Exfil location will be revealed and every squad in the server needs to fight over it to exit. If you don’t make it, you’ll get left behind and fail that DMZ match.

And that is how Exfil works in Warzone 2 DMZ. Though we wish it was explained in the game, once you figure it out, you’ll be a master of getting in, completing your missions, and exiting successfully.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022