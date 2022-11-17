How to Get Cash Fast in Warzone 2 DMZ

Cash rules everything around Warzone 2 DMZ. Whether you are trying to acquire a Stronghold Keycard to Storm the Stronghold or want to score some great contraband weapons at a Buy Station, you’ll need cash. Here is how to get cash as fast as possible in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Farm Cash Quickly in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you are looking to get cash as fast as possible in Warzone 2 DMZ, complete Contracts. Contracts are the green phone icon on your map and they are basically micro missions that reward you with lots of cash.

There are nine different types of Contracts to complete, and they all play a little differently. Here are all of the Contract types:

Secure Intel

Eliminate HVT

Secure Nuclear Material

Rescue Hostages

Destroy Supplies

Hunt Squad

Deliver Cargo

Raid Weapon Stash

Ship Cargo

While each Contract is different, they will all net you around $5,000 cash. Some, like Ship Cargo, will net you $10,000 cash while others, like the Secure Nuclear Material, will net you $3,500. When you find the phone that starts the Contract, you’ll see how much money completing it will get you.

But just because a Contract doesn’t dish out as much dough as another doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take it. As you are working towards completing a Contract, you’ll likely be looting buildings and caches.

The second best way to make money fast in Warzone 2 DMZ is to loot cash registers and sell valuable items. You’ll make around $1,000 per cash register looted. As you loot buildings, pick up anything that is $500 or higher. Once you get to a Buy Station, you can sell everything in your backpack for cash.

Any cash you don’t use during your run will turn into experience. In fact, 10% of the cash you have at the end of a successful run will turn into experience. So whether you are looking to buy contraband weapons or just want experience, cash is great to have in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022