Warzone 2 Black Sites Explained: How to Get Keys and Free Weapon Blueprints

The Warzone 2 Black Sites are specific areas on the Al Mazrah map, that offer some interesting rewards like weapon blueprints. These sites are spread out all over the map, but accessing them isn’t a very easy task!

These Black Sites are a deadlier version of the Strongholds that you will come across in the game. Warzone 2 Black Sites and Strongholds are the only areas on the map that feature AI enemies in the game. But how do you access a Black Site in the game?

How to access Warzone 2 Black Sites?

To get to a Black Site in the game, you must first make your way to a Stronghold. Don’t take these areas lightly because the AI enemies here can be an absolute pain. You will have to neutralize all the enemies you see in here and then defuse a bomb.

Once you’ve defused the bomb, you will be rewarded with a Black Site key. But here’s the catch, you won’t be the only one trying to get their hands on the Black Site key. There’s a high chance that another enemy team might make it to this location at the same time as you do. You will have to eliminate them as well.

With the Warzone 2 Black Site key in hand, make your way to the demarcated area on the map and unlock it with the key. Here, you will run into another set of AI enemies, some of which are extremely tanky as well. If you manage to eliminate all of them successfully, you will be able to access the rewards.

The rewards from a Black Site include high-tier loot and a special Weapon Blueprint. Truth be told, it’s the Weapon Blueprint that makes running these Black Sites worth all the effort.

Now, you can take on these Black Sites all by yourself or with a team. We’re not sure if the enemy levels at these Black Sites scale with the number of players on the team, so if you’re finding it hard to clear these areas alone, don’t forget to team up and share the rewards with a friend or two.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022