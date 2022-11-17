Best PC Settings for Warzone 2: Boost FPS and Visibility in Al Mazrah

High visibility and FPS are essential in being the best player you can be in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. With tons of settings to toggle through, it can be challenging to know what to turn off and on. This guide will walk you through all the settings requirements to have the best quality regarding FPS and visibility while not affecting the game tremendously graphics-wise.
Best Settings for Warzone 2 on PC
Go to your settings and follow the list below. Any setting you come across that is not listed in this article is up for your preference as they do not affect FPS or visibility.
Display Settings
- Display Mode – Full Screen Borderless
- Display Monitor – Select the correct one matching your PC.
- Display Adapter – Select the correct one matching your PC.
- Dynamic Resolution – Off
- Aspect Ratio – Automatic
- V-Sync Gameplay – Off
- V-Sync Menu – Off
- Custom Frame Rate Limit – Custom
- Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit – Max
- Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit – 100
- Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit – 30
- Display Gamma – 2.2
- Brightness – 55
- Constrain Mouse to Game Window – Off
- Focused Mode – Off
- HDR – Off
Quality Settings
- Render Resolution – 100
- Upscaling/Sharpening – FidelityFX Cas
- FidelityFX Cas Strength – 75
- Anti-aliasing – FILMIC SMAA T2X
- Anti-aliasing Quality – Normal
- Video Memory Scale – Max
Details and Textures
- Texture Resolution – Low
- Texture Filter Anisotropic – High
- Nearby Level of Detail – High
- Distant Level of Detail – High
- Clutter Draw Distance – Short
- Particle Quality – High
- Particle Quality Level – Low
- Shader Quality – Low
- Tesselation – Off
- Terrain Memory – Max (if you have eight gigs of RAM)
- On-Demand Texture Streaming – Off
- Streaming Quality – Low
- Volumetric Quality – Low
Shadow and Lighting
- Spot Shadow Quality – Low
- Screen Space Shadows – Off
- Spot Shadow Quality – Low
- Spot Cache – Medium
- Particle Lighting – Low
- Ambient Occlusion – Off
- Screen Space Reflections – Off
- Static Reflection Quality – Low
- Weather Grid Volumes – Off
Post Processing Effects
- Reflex Low Latency – On
- Depth of Field – Off
- World Motion Blur – Off
- Film Grain – 0.00
View Settings
- Field of View – Max
- ADS Field of View – Affected
- Weapon Field of View – Default
Camera
- 1st Person Camera Movement – Least
- Default Spectator Camera – Game Perspective
These settings are the sweet spot for increasing both visibility and FPS. Feel free to mess around if one area could use some work. If you are interested in the Contextual Tap setting, we have a guide for you on our site. Now that you know the best settings, you will need to use the best guns in Warzone 2 to be the best player possible. Check out our guide on the best loadout for the FSS Hurricane and the SP-R 208, as both class setups will make you an unstoppable force on the battlefield.
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022