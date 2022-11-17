Best PC Settings for Warzone 2: Boost FPS and Visibility in Al Mazrah

High visibility and FPS are essential in being the best player you can be in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. With tons of settings to toggle through, it can be challenging to know what to turn off and on. This guide will walk you through all the settings requirements to have the best quality regarding FPS and visibility while not affecting the game tremendously graphics-wise.

Best Settings for Warzone 2 on PC

Go to your settings and follow the list below. Any setting you come across that is not listed in this article is up for your preference as they do not affect FPS or visibility.

Display Settings

Display Mode – Full Screen Borderless

Display Monitor – Select the correct one matching your PC.

Display Adapter – Select the correct one matching your PC.

Dynamic Resolution – Off

Aspect Ratio – Automatic

V-Sync Gameplay – Off

V-Sync Menu – Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit – Custom

Gameplay Custom Frame Rate Limit – Max

Menu Custom Frame Rate Limit – 100

Out of Focus Custom Frame Rate Limit – 30

Display Gamma – 2.2

Brightness – 55

Constrain Mouse to Game Window – Off

Focused Mode – Off

HDR – Off

Quality Settings

Render Resolution – 100

Upscaling/Sharpening – FidelityFX Cas

FidelityFX Cas Strength – 75

Anti-aliasing – FILMIC SMAA T2X

Anti-aliasing Quality – Normal

Video Memory Scale – Max

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution – Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic – High

Nearby Level of Detail – High

Distant Level of Detail – High

Clutter Draw Distance – Short

Particle Quality – High

Particle Quality Level – Low

Shader Quality – Low

Tesselation – Off

Terrain Memory – Max (if you have eight gigs of RAM)

On-Demand Texture Streaming – Off

Streaming Quality – Low

Volumetric Quality – Low

Shadow and Lighting

Spot Shadow Quality – Low

Screen Space Shadows – Off

Spot Shadow Quality – Low

Spot Cache – Medium

Particle Lighting – Low

Ambient Occlusion – Off

Screen Space Reflections – Off

Static Reflection Quality – Low

Weather Grid Volumes – Off

Post Processing Effects

Reflex Low Latency – On

Depth of Field – Off

World Motion Blur – Off

Film Grain – 0.00

View Settings

Field of View – Max

ADS Field of View – Affected

Weapon Field of View – Default

Camera

1st Person Camera Movement – Least

Default Spectator Camera – Game Perspective

These settings are the sweet spot for increasing both visibility and FPS. Feel free to mess around if one area could use some work. If you are interested in the Contextual Tap setting, we have a guide for you on our site. Now that you know the best settings, you will need to use the best guns in Warzone 2 to be the best player possible. Check out our guide on the best loadout for the FSS Hurricane and the SP-R 208, as both class setups will make you an unstoppable force on the battlefield.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022