Newly released games generally have a lot of issues or errors, and Warzone 2 is no exception. One of the most prominent issues is the social tab not working, resulting in players being unable to invite and play with their friends. This error is frustrating, but thankfully there are some simple workarounds to fix it. This guide will explain how to fix the social tab not working in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2: How to Fix the Social Tab Not Working

To fix the social tab not working in Warzone 2, you must create a new channel and form a party. A channel functions similarly to the Discord app, where you can invite friends to your party, promote a player to a leader, and even kick someone. The best thing about this feature is that you can invite your friends without accessing the Social Menu, which doesn’t work right now. For that, simply follow the steps below:

Launch the menu on the right by pressing Start. Select the headphones icon, which is the Game Channels menu. Click on your party. A new page will pop up, select Invite to Channel. You should be able to see your friend list now with no issues. To add friends to your party, click on their names and hit Invite to Party.

And there you have it! That’s how you can invite your friends in-game despite the social tab not working. There’s also an easy alternative method that you can try. However, this only works if you’re playing Warzone 2 on Steam. Using the Steam chat menu, you can invite your friends by right-clicking their names while being in-game.

Given Warzone 2 is a massive game with loads of players, an issue like this is to be expected, especially within launch week. In the meantime, you can use the methods above to fix the social tab not working issue.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022