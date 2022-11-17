Can You Play Warzone 2 on the Steam Deck

Now that the Steam Deck is more widely available, many people have their hands on one. So it is only a natural progression that some of the owners of Steam Decks would want to play the new Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on the go with their Steam Deck. However, as powerful as the Steam Deck is, it is not as powerful as your top-of-the-line PC or your next-gen consoles. Let’s go over if you can run Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 on the Steam Deck.

Can the Steam Deck Run Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

Normally, you would look for a game in your library to be Steam Deck compatible in order to know that it can be run on your Steam Deck. Since Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are such new releases and didn’t release with the Steam Deck in mind, they are currently not compatible with the Steam Deck.

However, this does not mean that they can’t run on the Steam Deck. When a game is Steam Deck compatible, it means that it has been properly optimized to be run on a Steam Deck and has been tested to confirm that it will work with ease on the Steam Deck. It will also have a control scheme pre-defined for the Steam Deck when you open a compatible game.

Since Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are not Steam Deck compatible there is no guarantee that they will work properly or at all. But if you really want to be able to grind out the best zones in the battle pass no matter where you are, you will have to take that chance.

You can also just wait and see if Modern Warfare 2 is made Steam Deck compatible later on. However, the game is graphically intensive to the point where even if it could run on the Steam Deck it wouldn’t run well. You would most likely need to bump down the resolution to a very low amount and turn as many graphical options down as possible to make it run at a decent frame rate.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022