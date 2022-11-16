Whether you are trying to download Warzone 2 as fast as possible or you want any other game to download quicker, there are a few ways to increase the download speed of Battle.net. It can be frustrating when you want to join a game with your friends but you are stuck behind a slow download speed. Here is how to increase the download speed of games on Battle.net.

How to Fix Battle.net Slow Download Speed

There are several fixes that you can try that will make your Battle.net download speed much faster. Let’s get right to it.

The first fix for faster Battle.net download speeds is to close all background apps and stop any other downloads that may be happening. With apps open in the background or downloads happening on other apps, the Battle.net download speed will be negatively affected. Put a stop to those for now so that you can quickly download games on Battle.net.

On the Battle.net support page, they say that you can improve your Battle.net download speed by changing the download rate. In the Battle.net App, go to Settings and then Game Install/Update. Here, you can change your Network Bandwidth limit to zero. If you do that, you’ll download games as fast as your internet is capable.

Lastly, to make sure that you are downloading games as fast as possible on Battle.net, you need to make sure your internet connection is secure. You’ll download a lot faster if your device is connected to the router via an ethernet cable rather than over wifi. Regardless, make sure your router is on and connected to your PC.

With these three tips, you’ll be able to download games and updates as fast as possible on Battle.net. Of course, download speeds naturally take a long time, especially if it is for a game that has a large file size. Be patient and your game or update will be ready in no time.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022