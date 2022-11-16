Is Warzone 2 Cross-Platform and Crossplay?

If you plan on hopping into Warzone 2 today, you’ll probably want to know if it supports cross-platform and crossplay features. Growing in popularity, especially with free-to-play games, cross-platform progression and crossplay between platforms are two highly requested features in modern games. So, does Warzone 2 have crossplay and cross-progression?

Does Warzone 2 Have Crossplay

Yes, Warzone 2 has crossplay. If you are unfamiliar with what exactly crossplay is or you need a refresher, crossplay is a feature that allows every platform that Warzone 2 is on to play with each other. That means that if you have friends on PC and you are on PlayStation 5, you can play together.

To crossplay with your friends, you need to link your device to your Activision account. Before you begin playing, the game will prompt you to sign in to your Activision account. If you do that, you’ll be able to keep the same friends list and play together with everyone no matter the console.

While crossplay is a great feature that enables every gamer the ability to play together regardless of platform, there is the issue of skill-based matchmaking or SBMM. SBMM is a problem in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 will also have it on. With SBMM, you’re less likely to run into players on PC that are really good if you are on console, so that is a plus.

Does Warzone 2 Have Cross-Progression

Yes, Warzone 2 does have cross-progression. To refresh or educate you on what cross-progression is, with cross-progression, you can make progress toward guns and everything else on one device and then switch to a different device and keep all of your progression.

To enable cross-progression in Warzone 2, all you need to do is link to your Activision account. When you are linked to your central Activision account, you’ll be able to log onto it no matter the device and continue making progress in Warzone 2.

And that is how cross-progression and crossplay work in Warzone 2. With that knowledge, be sure to drop hot in Al Mazrah with your friends.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022