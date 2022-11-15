Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is set to launch on November 16, 2022, and many people are wondering if it is free to play. Whether you are brand new to Warzone or are a returning player that is eager to drop into Al Mazrah, you may be curious if Warzone 2 will follow Warzone 1 and be free to play.

Is Warzone 2 Free to Play?

The quick and easy answer is yes, Warzone 2 is free to play. Much like its predecessor and other famous Battle Royale games, Warzone 2 will launch free to play and continue to be free to play as long as it exists.

The reason why Warzone 2 is free to play is that players can purchase the Season Pass for extra skins and cosmetics. This keeps the game free to play for everyone while keeping it relatively fair by not having any obvious strategical advantage locked behind a paywall.

There has been controversy in the past over some skins that are pay-to-win or pay-to-lose. What that means is that some skins that are locked behind paying real money for the battle pass have better camo and are harder to detect. Some skins, while cool looking, are easier to detect and therefore pay-to-lose.

Though we don’t know the specifics of each and every weapon skin, players skin, and cosmetic in Warzone 2, we know that while there is merit to the pay-to-win pay-to-lose argument, it generally doesn’t matter as much about your skin; what matters is your skill.

If your excitement to jump into Warzone 2 can’t wait, then you can begin preloading the game now. Some of the new features to look forward to are a redesigned circle system, a brand new 2v2 Gulag, and, of course, a brand new map called Al Mazrah.

Stay up to date with all things Warzone 2 by checking in at Attack of the Fanboy. While the new Battle Royale mode is obviously exciting, the new DMZ mode is sure to surprise people with how different it is.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16, 2022, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022