Warzone 2 DMZ: What Are Contraband Weapons?

Warzone 2 DMZ is a brand new mode that is hard to describe and has a lot of confusing elements like the contraband weapons. What are contraband weapons? Why do you want to have as many as possible? Here is what contraband weapons are in Warzone 2 DMZ and while you’ll want them.

Contraband Weapons in Warzone 2 Explained

In short, contraband weapons in Warzone 2 DMZ are weapons that you take from Al Mazrah and escape with. These weapons can come from fallen enemy soldiers, acquired through looting, or stolen from a weapon cache. Whatever way you get a weapon that you didn’t enter in with, that is a contraband weapon.

The only surefire way to pick your starting weapon in a Warzone 2 DMZ is to pick a weapon from the Insured Slot. Unfortunately, if you pick a weapon from the Insured Slot, you’ll need to wait 120 real-time minutes until you get to use it again. This is where contraband weapons come into play.

If you leave Al Mazrah with enemy weapons, you’ll be able to store them in your contraband stash and hold up to 10 contraband weapons. Not all contraband weapons are good, so look for weapons that are better than others, ones with a lot of attachments are by and large better than others.

With all of this in mind, some of your Warzone 2 DMZ runs can be focused on finding the best contraband weapons to add to your contraband stash. Then, when you are ready to risk losing those guns, you can complete a longer, more demanding mission like Storm the Stronghold and be confident in your loadout.

The best part about Warzone 2 DMZ is that you can enter a match and complete whatever you want to. whether you are looking for UAV Towers or are focused on snagging a few contraband weapons and escaping, the choice is yours.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022