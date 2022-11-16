Warzone 2 DMZ: How to Activate UAV Towers

Warzone 2 has officially launched and the new DMZ mode has a lot going on. To help orient yourself and understand how to continue, you might want to use UAV towers as soon as possible. These UAV towers do exactly what they sound like: scan all nearby AI and online enemy teams. Here is how to use UAV towers in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Use UAV Towers in Warzone 2 DMZ

In the Warzone 2 DMZ mode, you will enter the game at a random spot at the edge of the map. There are 16 UAV towers in Al Mazrah, so wherever you start, you’ll be close enough to one of the towers.

While you are searching for the Radiation Zone, you can open your tac-map and look for the nearest UAV tower. Though the legend is available on the right side of the map, for your reference, the UAV tower icon looks like a tower with sound waves coming out of the top.

Once you have found a UAV tower, ping it so it is easy to find when your tac-map is put away, and start heading over to it. With the UAV tower pinged, you’ll see how many meters away it is and in what exact direction you need to go to get to it.

When you are close to the UAV tower, a laptop will present itself at the base of it. Simply press the “activate UAV tower” interaction button and you’ll interact with the laptop. After a few seconds, you’ll have activated the UAV tower and will see all of the enemies in the vicinity.

And just like that, you’ve used the UAV tower in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you are unsure about how to start a match in DMZ, simply find a UAV tower, get to it, activate it, and start killing the surrounding AI bots. From there, you’ll be able to get some good loot and continue your mission.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022