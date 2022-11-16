COD DMZ Chemist Location: Where to Find the Radiation Zone in Warzone 2

Are you wondering where to find the radiation zone in Warzone 2 to kill the Chemist and loot his M13B assault rifle for your Loadout? The Chemist is an NPC boss in Warzone’s new DMZ game mode. DMZ is a fun new game mode where you and other Operators can drop into the Al Mazrah map to complete missions and beat enemy Operators and AIs like the Chemist. Here is everything you need to know about locating the Chemist inside the radiation zone in Warzone 2.

Where to Find the Radiation Zone in Warzone 2

Open your Tac Map and look for the yellow circle with a radiation symbol in the center. This is where the radiation zone in Warzone 2 is located. Travel to the radiation zone to find the Chemist inside of it. You will take damage over time from the radiation inside the zone, so it is essential to find a gas mask while locating the Chemist.

I’m in the Radiation Zone. Now What?

Head to the center of the radiation zone by following the gas mask icon on your HUD. Once you are close to the Chemist, you will receive a pop-up stating he is nearby. The Chemist is wearing a full yellow hazmat suit and gas mask. You can quickly kill the Chemist by running him over with a vehicle or shooting him with a sniper rifle.

Important Information

The Chemist will only spawn once, so if you are not finding him or getting the HUD notification that he is nearby, he was most likely already killed by another Operator. Therefore, you will need to start another DMZ match and find him before anyone else does.

Only the player who is exfiltrated holding the M13B weapon will be rewarded with it, so if you are playing with friends, you will need to complete this for each friend in a new DMZ match every time.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022