COD Warzone 2: How to Fix M13B Not Unlocking in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has brought along with it the M13B Health Hazard Variant and many players have been wondering how to actually unlock the M13B in the DMZ mode after having some difficulties in doing so. While some people have been getting to grips with how to interrogate other enemy players in the experience, others have been trying to fix issues such as these. This article will take you through exactly how to unlock the M13B after a fix in Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode along with the specifics of where to find the objective location.

Fixing the M13B Not Unlocking in the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ Mode

If you have already reached the point of beginning the challenge to kill The Chemist then you will know that they drop the M13B. However, the reason you may not have received the M13B after eliminating The Chemist is that only the person who extracts from the DMZ will actually get the weapon. If you are playing with a squad then make sure you are the one who extracts.

There are multiple exfill locations found around the map which are indicated by a doorway icon with someone running into it. It looks like a fire escape icon with the running person. All in all, you will want to ensure you get to an exfill, and that way you can easily unlock the M13B once you have done the hard work of actually eliminating The Chemist.

Where to Find and Eliminate the Chemist for Unlocking the M13B in DMZ

When you have the DMZ challenge needed to unlock the M13B you can jump into the game mode and begin to track down The Chemist. If you open up your map you’ll notice a yellow circle area with a purple toxic symbol icon inside. This is where you want to travel in order to find The Chemist. It is called the ‘Radiation Area’ and The Chemist can be found within that said area.

They are an extremely tough enemy so make sure that you bring a lot of firepower with you so you can bring them to the floor and claim the Health Hazard M13B variant without many issues. You will no doubt be adding this to your list of the best assault rifles in the game.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022