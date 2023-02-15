Warzone 2 DMZ Stronghold Reacquisition Mission Guide: How to Acquire a Stronghold Keycard

The final mission for the White Lotus tier one is similar to Warzone 2 DMZ, but this time, it is called Stronghold Reacquisition. After this mission, you’ll get the Legion missions. Since it is more complicated and has higher stakes, here is how to complete the Stronghold Reacquisition mission in DMZ.

How to Acquire a Stronghold Keycard in DMZ

The first step in the Stronghold Reacquisition mission is to acquire a stronghold keycard. While similar to the Building 21 keys, the stronghold keys unlock any stronghold in your current deployment. You can’t exfil and redeploy with stronghold keys, so you have one shot to use them.

To find stronghold keys in Warzone 2 DMZ, you have to kill enemies. Enemies will drop stronghold keycards at random, but you’ll get better luck if you eliminate enemies near a stronghold.

To find a stronghold, open your tac-map like you learned in the Make Contact mission and look for the castle with a lock symbol. This is the stronghold symbol. Ping it and navigate over to it.

You can also buy a stronghold key from Buy Stations, but you have to get lucky because the items sold at Buy Stations are always randomized which means they might not be available.

How to Clear a Stronghold of Enemy Combatants in DMZ

Once you have a stronghold key, go to a stronghold and use the key on the steel door with a white spray paint X on it. Be careful as you move inside because powerful enemies are always in strongholds. Definitely pack a self revive if you want to be successful.

All you have to do for this step is eliminate every enemy in the stronghold. This is often easier said than done, so be careful.

How to Extract the Legion Deal Intel Found on Stronghold Guards in DMZ

Once you have eliminated all the enemies in the stronghold, look on the ground for a folder with papers in it. This is the Legion deal intel hinted at in the mission. Pick it up and you’ll immediately complete the mission.

Thankfully, you don’t have to successfully exfil with the Legion deal intel, but you can try if you want. Successfully exfiling means you get to keep your loot, earn more XP, and be better equipped for your next deployment.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023