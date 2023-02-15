Missions are the primary progression in Warzone 2 DMZ and the second faction you will get access to is Legion. There isn’t much difference between the factions, but completing the missions will give you unique rewards, which means the more missions, the better. Here’s how to unlock Legion missions in DMZ.

How to Get All Legion Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ

Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 has Ashika Island as well as brand new missions to complete. Once you launch into DMZ, you might be surprised to see the Legion faction tab missing missions.

Before you can acquire and complete Legion missions in DMZ, you first need to complete the intro missions. After completing the Make Contact mission and the other two, you’ll be one step closer to unlocking Legion missions.

However, you’re not quite there yet. To fully unlock the tier one Legion missions, you need to complete the Stronghold Reacquisition mission. This mission is a White Lotus mission and is only unlocked once you have completed all the other tier one White Lotus missions.

To reiterate, to unlock the Legion faction missions in DMZ, you need to complete the three intro missions to unlock the White Lostus tier one missions and then complete the White Lotus tier one story mission called Stronghold Reacquisition. That’s all there is to it!

Once you have unlocked the tier one Legion missions, you’ll want to progress toward unlocking the Black Mous faction missions. This is done by completing the tier one Legion missions and the tier two White Lotus missions.

And after the Black Mous faction missions are unlocked, you’ll definitely want to know how to unlock the Crown faction missions. Missions are gold in DMZ, so the more, the merrier.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023