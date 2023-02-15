How to Unlock White Lotus Missions in DMZ

If you are just hopping into Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2, you’ll see that you can’t access White Lotus missions. This is the first faction you unlock in DMZ, so how do you get access to all the missions?

How to Get All White Lotus Faction Missions in Warzone 2 DMZ

When you start DMZ Season 2, you will have access to Ashika Island, but you will only have three missions available. These intro missions are to help you get your feet wet and familiarize yourself with the game.

You will see that these three missions are White Lotus missions, but if you check to see what missions you have available and how to access the new Crown faction, you’ll see that you can’t quite yet.

To unlock the White Lotus missions in DMZ, you have to complete one mission. Whether you complete the Make Contact mission or the Hostiles Located mission, once you complete one of the first three missions, you’ll have access to the rest of the tier one missions in the White Lotus faction.

To earn access to Legion, Black Mous, and Crown, you need to complete the final story missions in a given tier. For Legion, you need to complete the tier one White Lotus story mission. For Black Mous, you need to complete the tier two White Lotus story mission as well as the tier one Legion story mission.

That is how you unlock missions in DMZ. The missions are the main form of progression in DMZ, so get in there and try your best to survive. And hopefully, you’ll dodge the Dev Error 11152.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023