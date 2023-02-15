How to Fix Dev Error 11152 in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you are excited to jump into Ashika Island in Warzone 2 DMZ but keep getting the Dev Error 11152, you’ve come to the right place. Though each of these bugs and errors is different, there are a few tricks you can try to get past this error when trying to play DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Dev Error 11152 Fix, Explained

If you have selected DMZ and have tried to deploy to Ashika Island, you may get stopped by a black screen and an error message that says “Dev Error 11152.”

The only way to get past this error currently is to rapidly press confirm all the way to matchmaking. That means that you need to make sure your missions and your loadout are good to go before you start down the deploy path because if you wait for too long on any of the screens after pressing deploy, you’ll get this error.

Like all errors in Warzone 2, we’ll need to wait for the devs to fix it themselves, but luckily for now, there is a fix.

All there is to it is to continue past every screen after pressing deploy as fast as you can. If you do that, you won’t get stopped by the Dev Error 11152. This may seem like a strange fix, but it works.

Make sure that Ashika Island is selected, you have the loadout you want so you don’t go deploy empty-handed, and you have the missions you want. Once that is all good, simply get through each tab as fast as you can and then confirm matchmaking.

Also, make sure you have the latest Warzone 2 update file downloaded. If you’re not up to date, you could run into issues.

If you do all of that successfully, you shouldn’t run into the Dev Error 11152 in Warzone 2 DMZ. Good luck out there!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023