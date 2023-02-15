Warzone 2 DMZ Hostiles Located Mission Guide: How to Ping Enemies

One of the first missions you need to complete in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 is Hostiles Located. It is one of three missions that will help you learn the game. You can complete this mission on Al Mazrah or Ashika Island in DMZ. Let’s get to it.

How to Ping Enemies in DMZ

The first part of the Hostiles Located mission requires you to ping five enemies with a symbol with three question marks. This simply means you need to ping five enemies.

If you are on controller, the ping button is the up arrow on the d-pad. If you are on PC, the ping button is the click of the mouse wheel or the Alt-tab.

To ping enemies easily, make sure to do it from far away and not while in combat. Though, if you are brave enough, you can ping enemies while in combat.

How to Kill Enemies in DMZ

This next step is fairly easy as it is the primary gameplay loop in DMZ. You need to kill five enemies. To kill an enemy, you need to shoot them. You can also kill enemies by throwing grenades. Easy enough.

How to Pick Up Weapons in a Deployment in DMZ

The last step of the Hostiles Located mission in DMZ is to pick up a weapon in a deployment. This just means you need to pick up a weapon that an enemy dropped or that you’ve found in a crate.

The easiest way to do this is to kill an enemy and grab their gun. Look at the gun and press the button prompt to pick the gun up.

Remember that you can only carry two guns (unless you have a big backpack). If you pick up a gun and already have two guns equipped, you’ll swap out the gun you’re holding for the gun on the ground.

And that is how to complete the Hostiles Located mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. For more mission guides, be sure to check back in.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023