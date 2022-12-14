Where to Find Building 21 Access Cards in Warzone 2 DMZ and How to Use Them

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 has received a massive update with Season 1 Reloaded and the biggest update for DMZ players is the Building 21 access cards. Many DMZ players want to launch right into Building 21 and get the Chimera Assault Rifle, but it’s not that easy. First, you need to get a Building 21 access card. Here is where to find Building 21 access cards in DMZ and how to use them.

Where to Find Building 21 Access Cards in DMZ

Building 21 is a brand new section in DMZ separate from Al Mazrah. You can deploy right into Building 21 from the lobby but you first need an access card. Building 21 access cards work a lot like the Stronghold Keycards.

Building 21 access cards are found at random. There is no guaranteed spot to pick up a Building 21 access card yet, but your best bet is to use keys to check locked areas. Building 21 access cards are likely going to be found in locked places or on difficult bosses.

How to Use Building 21 Access Cards in DMZ

Once you have found a Building 21 access key, you’ll want to exfil as soon as possible. After you have successfully exfiled with a Building 21 access card, you’ll be ready for the next step in entering Building 21.

To use the Building 21 access card and launch directly into Building 21 instead of Al Mazrah from the DMZ lobby, all you need to do is equip the Building 21 access card in your backpack and you should see Building 21 as an option to deploy into.

However, rumor has it that Building 21 is not yet released which means that even if you’ve found a Building 21 access card, you would be able to use it to enter Building 21 for some time. It is unknown when Infinity Ward will release Building 21, so keep your eyes peeled.

And that is how to get Building 21 access keys and how to use them in Warzone 2 DMZ. While you are waiting for Building 21 to appear, you can focus on completing missions like Flight Recon.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022