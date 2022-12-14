Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21 Location: How to Extract the Chimera Assault Rifle

Are you wondering how to extract the Chimera Assault Rifle from Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ? Players have been going crazy over the DMZ mode due to its exciting gameplay. They are even more excited about the midseason update release, Season 1 Reloaded, which adds a ton of new content for Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

This includes new weapons and a mysterious new area like Building 21. So how do you extract with the Chimera Assault Rifle, and where can you find Building 21? These may be the questions you are asking yourself after viewing the vague release notes for the update on Activision’s Call of Duty blog. So here is how you extract the Chimera Assault Rifle from Building 21 in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Building 21 Location

So what exactly is Building 21, and how do you find it? So far, the only information we have is what was given in the patch notes posted by Activision on their blog. Here is the official description of Building 21:

Mysterious new keys have arrived in Al Mazrah… but where do they lead?

Limited intel on access to the biological laboratory known as Building 21 will take players outside of Al Mazrah and into a hyper-dangerous new area of DMZ.

To get access to Building 21, you’ll have to find and extract Building 21 Keys in normal DMZ matches. This will unlock the ability to deploy to Building 21. However, if you’re trying to access Building 21 immediately after installing the Season 1 Reloaded update, then you’ll be disappointed to hear that the area is supposedly not live in the game at the moment. Infinity Ward also has no plans to announce when it will go live either, leaving players in the dark about this new region of the DMZ mode.

NOTE: Building 21 in DMZ is not live with today's update, in a separate location that's not Al-Mazrah, and Infinity Ward said its up to players to figure out when it's live and how to get into it. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 14, 2022

Also new to the midseason update is a weapon called the Chimera. The Chimera is meant to be used in close-quarters combat due to its integrated suppressor and .300 BLK subsonic rounds that don’t use visible tracers and hides skull indicators from enemy Operators. Here is how you can unlock the new Chimera assault rifle:

Multiplayer: Get 2 Operator kills with assault rifles in 15 separate matches

Get 2 Operator kills with assault rifles in 15 separate matches Store: Purchase in a store bundle with COD Points

Purchase in a store bundle with COD Points DMZ: Extract from Building 21 in DMZ

This post will be updated with more information once players get access to Building 21 and extract the Chimera from DMZ themselves.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022