Warzone 2 DMZ Flight Recon Mission Guide: How to Download the Light Helo’s Flight Path Data

One of the more challenging missions in Warzone 2 DMZ is Flight Recon. This mission requires you to acquire a light helo, land it at the Hafid Port helipad, download the flight path data, and extract the data. This mission is more complicated than Badge of Honor and that is saying something. Here is how to complete the Flight Recon mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Land a Light Helo at the Hafid Port Helipad

The first step to completing Flight Recon is to acquire a light helo. There is usually only one light on the map. Open your tac-map and look for the light helo. Once found, ping it and drive over to it.

Once you have found the light helo and safely acquired it, fly over to Hafid Port which is a POI in Al Mazrah that is found in the west part of the map. Beware of SAM sites. Once you are there, fly over to the cargo ship. Directly northeast of the cargo ship is a bridge that leads to a helipad. This is where you need to land.

With the light helo safely landed at the helipad at Hafid Port, exit the vehicle and download the flight path data. To do this, simply approach the light helo and an interactive prompt will appear telling you to download the flight path data.

Once you have downloaded the flight path data, all you need to do now is exfil. The wording of this part of the mission can be confusing, but if you successfully exfil now that you’ve downloaded the flight path, you’ll complete the Flight Recon mission.

After extracting, you’ll complete the Flight Recon mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Your rewards are 10,000 XP and the Steel Ghost Blueprint for the X13 Auto. With Flight Recon done, you’ll have access to six new missions to complete.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022