Warzone 2 DMZ Anti-Air Mission Guide: Where to Find a SAM Site

Anti-Air is a mission in Warzone 2 DMZ that requires you to find a SAM site, shoot down a plane, and loot what it drops. The wording in the game is you need to capture a SAM site, wait for your captured SAM site to shoot down an airplane, and loot a dropped supply drop. Here is how to complete the Anti-Air mission in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find and Use a SAM Site in Warzone 2 DMZ

The first step of the Anti-Air mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is to find and capture a SAM site. To find these, open your tac-map and look for the missile icon. Once you’ve found the closest one, ping it and head over. You’ll know you are there when you see a large missile launcher device.

Clear out the enemies that are guarding the SAM site first. With that done, go to the computer that is on the SAM device and interact with it to capture it. Luckily, just like the UAV towers, his doesn’t cost cash.

Now, the SAM site is under your control. For the next part of the mission, you basically need to just defend the SAM site from incoming enemy troops and wait for the SAM site to shoot down an airplane. Airplanes are constantly flying over Al Mazrah, so it is only a matter of time before the SAM site shoots down a plane on its own.

For the final part of the Anti-Air mission, you need to loot a supply drop. Supply drops can be found on your tac-map, but the airplane that the SAM site shoots down should drop a supply drop. Run over to it, clear out all of the surrounding enemies, and interact with the supply drop.

And just like that, you’ve completed the Anti-Air mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. Unlike the Data Collection mission, you aren’t required to extract with anything, but you’ll probably want to keep the contraband weapon and gear you scored from the supply drop. As a reward, you’ll get an RPK contraband weapon and 7,500 XP.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2022