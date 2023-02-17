Warozone 2 DMZ Pathfinder Mission Guide: How to Travel to Every POI in Al Mazrah in One Deployment

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Contrary to talk about easier missions, the Pathfinder mission in Warzone 2 DMZ is quite the task. You first need to know where the Zaya Observatory dead drop is, then travel to every POI in Al Mazrah, then successfully exfil. All of this is easier said than done in DMZ, but that’s why you have us.

Where to Find the Zaya Observatory Dumpster Dead Drop in DMZ

For specific instructions on where to find the Zaya Observatory dead drop, check out our pinpointed guide.

For your convenience, the Zaya Observatory dead drop is located in the northeast section of the POI, directly under a burger sign. See the image below for the exact location.

Once you’ve located the Zaya Observatory dead drop, open it and stow the GPS in your backpack. With this stored, you can now visit all 17 POIs for the next task.

How to Travel to Every POI in Al Mazrah While Carrying the GPS Tracker in One Deployment in DMZ

While traveling to all 17 POIs in Al Mazrah may seem too challenging, it’s doable if you follow these specific instructions.

For starters, you need to get an armored vehicle. This will help you not take personal or vehicle damage that will end your trip abruptly.

With the Zaya Observatory POI checked off, drive your vehicle through Al Sharim Pass and then up through Mawizeh Marshland. You are now ready to hit the rest of the POIs in an orderly manner.

Visit Al Mazrah City and the rest of the POIs by rotating counter-clockwise. Be sure to not miss any POIs as the last thing you want is to see 16 out of 17 POIs after you thought you found them all.

The best pieces of advice to keep in mind is to skim the outsides of POIs looking for the “POI visited” message. When you get that, you can move on to another POI. Also, visit gas stations that don’t have enemies as often as possible. If you want to make it in one trip, you’ll need more gas and health.

How to Extract the GPS Tracker in DMZ

Once you have visited all 17 POIs, you now need to exfil as soon as possible. If you don’t exfil successfully, you’ll need to restart this mission from the beginning.

Look for an exfil location that isn’t particularly hot with NPCs or online players. Patiently wait for your exit helicopter, board the bird, and you’re home free. It’s as easy (and as difficult) as that!

