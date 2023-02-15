Warzone 2 DMZ Convenience Mission Guide: Where to Find a Gas Can

Unlike the Information Seeker mission, the Convenience mission in Warzone 2 DMZ Season 2 requires you to do a lot. Though you can complete it on Ashika Island, we recommend you do the first part at Ashika Island and the last part at Al Mazrah, or just do the whole thing at Al Mazrah. Here’s how to complete the Convenience mission in DMZ.

How to Ping a Vehicle on the Tac-Map in DMZ

The first objective of the Convenience mission in DMZ is to ping a vehicle. This is easy enough to do.

Pull up your tac-map by pressing the touchpad on PlayStation, the view button on Xbox, and the escape key on PC. With the tac-map open, look around for a vehicle. Follow the instructions at the bottom of the map to ping it.

How to Refuel and Repair a Vehicle at a Gas Station in DMZ

After you have pinged a vehicle, you need to go get the vehicle. Once you are in the vehicle, drive it to a gas station. You can find a gas station by opening your tac-map and looking for a gas station symbol.

Once you are at a gas station, drive up next to the pumps. After a few seconds, you’ll hear a sound and see your fuel and vehicle health going up. That is how you refuel and repair a vehicle at a gas station in DMZ.

Where to Find a Gas Can in DMZ

For this and the next step, I highly recommend completing it in Al Mazrah. After searching gas stations for gas cans in Ashika Island and not finding anything, I can confidently tell you that it is much easier to find a gas can in Al Mazrah.

Deploy into Al Mazrah and go to a gas station. Inside, on one of the shelves, you’ll likely see at least one gas can. Take it and you’re ready for the next step.

How to Use a Gas Can From Your Backpack While in a Vehicle in DMZ

Now that you have a gas can, you need to find a vehicle. Once you have found a vehicle, drive it somewhere safe.

With no enemies around, you can pull up your inventory by pressing the down arrow on the d-pad, and then select your gas can. Then, press the refuel button. Just like that, you’ll refuel your vehicle and complete the mission.

Your reward for completing the Convenience mission in DMZ is 5,000 XP and the Al Mazrah Police Armory key. If you need help finding where the location of this key is, we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023