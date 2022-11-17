How to Use Keys in Warzone 2 DMZ

As you have most likely already discovered, there are many keys in Warzone 2 DMZ. I’m not talking about Stronghold Keycards, which are also important for missions like Storm the Stronghold, I’m talking about loose keys that you’ll find while looting. Apparently, nobody is good at remembering where they left their keys in Al Mazrah. Here is what keys are and how to use them in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Keys Explained

As mentioned previously, the keys discussed in this guide are the loose keys that go to specific buildings. You may find a key to a Special Ops Relay Station or a key to the Caretaker’s Toolbox. There are tons of loose keys to collect in Warzone 2 DMZ and it is really hard to know what they unlock.

Because the keys have extremely vague titles and no descriptions, it can be near impossible to know where the keyhole is. You can hold up to 20 keys in your key stash if you successfully Exfil.

We have discovered that the best way to discover where a keyhole is to a particular key is to open your backpack and hover over the key itself. If you do this, you’ll see a bit more description as to where to go. For example, if you are looking at the Special Ops Relay Station key in your backpack, you’ll see that it says it is located at Hafid Port. If you look at the Caretaker’s Toolbox key, you’ll see that it says it is located at the Cemetery somewhere with a D7.

While there is no way to know the exact location of the keyhole you’re looking for, by looking at the description in your backpack, you’ll know the general area to start looking. As you are looking for the keyhole, remember to keep your eye on the timer.

Each key has up to three uses. You can see the durability next to the key itself in your key stash. It is also marked with white boxes. Good luck finding the keyholes for your keys!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022