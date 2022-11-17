What is the Timer for in Warzone 2 DMZ? Radiation Explained

In Warzone 2 DMZ, there is a timer located directly under the mini-map. Since the DMZ mode is a free-roaming, do-whatever-you-want mode, it is strange to see a timer. If you are planning on completing Contracts and scoring some major cash, you’ll need to keep an eye on the timer. Here is what the timer is in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Timer Explained

If you are worried about the timer in the top left corner of the screen ticking down during Warzone 2 DMZ, you should be. Usually, you’ll have about 20 minutes to complete whatever you want including missions like Storm the Stronghold. At the end of those 20 minutes, the time will be up and the radiation circle will begin to grow.

The radiation in DMZ is basically the reverse of how it works in the Warzone 2 Battle Royale mode. The first time the timer runs out, a new timer will replace it and the radiation circle will begin to expand. If you don’t have a Gas Mask or Radiation Blockers, you’ll need to keep to the edge of the map.

Before the entire map is covered in radiation, a final Exfil area will appear. That is your last chance to escape this DMZ match successfully. Unfortunately, you’ll need to either kill the other squads or communicate with them so you all make it out safely.

To recap, Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ has a timer that, once it’s up, will start a new, shorter timer which indicates that the radiation circle is expanding. Based on where the radiation ring is, you can guess where the last Exfil will be. It will be at one of the far edges of the map.

Of course, you can enter the radiation circle early and try to defeat the Chemist. If you do, you’ll get a great contraband weapon and be able to use it in future runs. And that is how the timer works in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022